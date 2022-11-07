Future of migrants-packed rescue boats docked in Sicily still unknown

Migrants onboard the Norwegian-flagged charity vessel Geo Barents on Monday were waiting for permission to disembark following a new standoff between NGO rescue ships and the Italian government, Reuters reported.

The ship, operated by Doctors Without Borders, is currently docked in the port of Catania, in Sicily, after Italian authorities allowed the disembarkation of 357 minors and people in need of urgent medical care on Sunday.

Migrant boats at the gates

Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country’s new right-wing government that took office last month.

On Sunday, Rome allowed minors and people in need of urgent medical care, in total 144 of 179 passengers, to disembark from Humanity 1, another rescue ship, which had been permitted to dock in Catania.

As in the case of Humanity 1, the Italian government issued a decree to allow the Geo Barents to dock only to disembark people needing emergency assistance but the ship refused to leave the port.

“We are not moving anywhere, we are staying here,” a crew member announced to migrants onboard.

Migration black market, lack of EU help

“These are organised trips. The people on board these ships have paid about USD 3,000, which is then used to finance weapons and drugs for the smugglers,” Italian Deputy Prime Minister Mateo Salvini emphasised.

Italy demands countries take responsibility for migrant rescue boats

He added that migrants were smuggled from the shores of Africa, by human traffickers across the Mediterranean sea to Italy. Later on they are rescued by NGO ships.

“We are going through a difficult time for many families, these are going to be very difficult months and we cannot just take in 100,000 people in one year, arriving illegally,” the deputy PM stated.

Mr Salvini also thanked Pope Francis, who told journalists during a press conference that saving people’s lives cannot rest on Italy’s shoulders alone. The Pope stated that EU cooperation on migration is necessary.

The deputy prime minister stressed that children, women and the sick had been allowed to disembark in recent hours. “But it is necessary to reintroduce a rule that works all over the world. So if a ship is flying the German flag, it is German territory and therefore the Union and Germany must take it in,” he explained.

Despite many migrants getting off the ships, some to receive medical treatment, hundreds of people are still stuck in limbo, as the ships flying the German and Norwegian flags refuse to go to their country of origin.