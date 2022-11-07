Musk declares his Twitter mission, sparking debate on content accuracy

Twitter Inc’s new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform’s mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a USD 44 bn deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world’s richest person.

Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Musk said on Sunday.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved.

“Accurate to who?,” Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked.

Musk, who also runs electric vehicle company Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, said last month Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints”.

The self-described free speech absolutist said at the time that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

Musk also said that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a ‘parody’ account will be permanently suspended without a warning. He pointed out Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions.”

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging USD 8 for sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

Benefits of the verification service would include “half the ads”, the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content, Twitter said.