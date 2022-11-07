Fence on border with Kaliningrad to be reinforced if needed says Kaczynski

On Monday, Kaczynski, the head of Law and Justice, told Polish radio that the construction of the fence "is already underway and will be continued".

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

The fence on Poland’s border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad could be converted into a strong will, if the security situation worsens, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader, has said.

Last Wednesday, Poland started building a 2.5-metre high and 3-metre deep fence amid concerns that Russia might begin to channel migrants across the border. The temporary barrier should be ready within a month, according to the Polish officials.

But added that “if the situation deteriorates, a wall will also be built, such as the one on the Polish-Belarusian border, or perhaps even stronger.”

“In short, we must defend ourselves,” Kaczynski said.

“At the moment, people from the Middle East are coming to this enclave and there is a very serious danger that they will be used in the same way as on the Polish-Belarusian border… there is a war and it can be carried out using very different methods,” he added.

Last year, Poland experienced heightened migratory pressure at its border with Belarus with thousands of migrants trying to get into the country. Warsaw blamed the crisis on the Belarusian government, saying it was flying in Middle Eastern and African migrants on the false promise of easy access to the EU.

In early October, a 186-km barrier consisting of a five-metre steel fence topped with razor wire was completed on Poland’s border with Belarus. Currently an ‘electronic barrier, is being installed comprised of cameras, including thermal-vision surveillance equipment, and sensors.