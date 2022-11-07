13 days to World Cup 2022: Group A preview

As part of TVPWorld’s countdown to World Cup 2022, we begin our preview of the 32 nations and eight groups by putting the spotlight on Group A, which consists of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Qatar:



Coach: The 46-year-old Spaniard Félix Sánchez has been in charge since 2017 and prior to that coached the Qatari team at under-23 and under-19 level. He moved to Qatar back in 2006, having previously coached Barcelona at youth level.

He has done a reasonable job considering the limited pool of players at his disposal. His greatest success was arguably guiding the nation to victory at the 2019 AFC Asia Cup.

Style of play: Sánchez prefers a 5-3-2 counter attacking style. The team is relatively technically adept, although besides from the obvious question marks over there experience they also appear to lack sufficient physicality.

Key player: The 2019 Asian Footballer of the Year and former Villareal youth team forward Akram Afif is widely deemed to be Qatar’s most talented player. His preferred position is out on the left wing but in Qatar’s more narrow system but he is deployed as a centre forward.

Keep an eye on: Whilst Afif is the major talent, it is his strike partner and the nations all time top scorer Almoez Ali who the team will look to to provide the goals.

World Cup pedigree: The country has not previously come close to qualifying. Their only appearance at a major international tournament was their rather odd cameo at the 2019 Copa America where they lost twice and picked up a draw against Paraguay.

We expect: It is tricky to judge their level given that they have almost exclusively played against weak international teams and in friendlies over the past few years. However, they have consistently looked organised but finishing bottom of the group looks pretty certain.

Ecuador:



Coach: Gustavo Alfaro is an experienced coach having taken charge of a whole host of clubs in his native Argentina. However the Ecuador job is his first at international level and it would be fair to say he has excelled. The fact he took the reins just days before the World Cup qualification campaign got under way in 2020 amidst the pandemic is testament to the job he has done. He steered the country to a fourth place finish in the South American group with draws against Brazil and Argentina and a 4-2 victory over Uruguay, albeit in Quito at high altitude.

The Argentine has been credited with revitalising the team from mediocre also-rans, reliant on ageing players competing in weak domestic leagues to a young dynamic side. His faith in young players from the Ecuadorian league has had a transformative effect.

Style of play: Alfaro has been flexible during his two year reign, deploying a range of systems but seems to prefer a 4-4-2. They like to get the ball forward quickly and the direct style has paid off as they finished qualification having scored the second most goals, behind only Argentina.

Key player: Ecuador’s most heralded player is Brighton’s all action central midfielder Moisés Caicedo. He attracted attention from England’s elite over the summer following his impressive first full season. Caicedo is the embodiment of a modern midfielder, comfortable on the ball, good distribution, strong defensively and able to offer something in the final third. His dynamism will be vital to Ecuador’s prospects.

Keep an eye on: Caicedo’s Brighton teammate Pervis Estupiñán is already a relatively established name, having spent four years at Watford followed by a big money move to Spanish side Villarreal in 2020.

However, it is only this season that he really looks like fulfilling his potential, having cemented his spot in the team at left back. His crosses and marauding runs down the flank will be important to the team if they are to continue to create chances regularly.

World Cup pedigree: This will be Ecuador’s fourth World Cup, their most memorable being when they made it to the last 16 in Germany in 2006.

We expect: Much will depend on their match with Senegal in determining qualification. Their high energy direct style may be just enough to see them sneak into the last 16.

Senegal:



Coach: Aliou Cissé is Senegal’s longest serving and most successful coach. Since he began his reign in 2015 he has qualified them for two successive World Cup’s and been champions and runners up at the African Cup of Nations.

Style of play: Cissé has fairly consistently deployed a 4-3-3, making the most of the team’s talented wingers and ensuring that the team are difficult to play through with a compact and hard working midfield three.

Key player: Captain and national hero Sadio Mane is the obvious call but it would be difficult to look beyond the Bayern Munich forward. His goals and big match know-how and consistent source of inspiration for the team. At club level Mane is quite a streaky player, often blowing hot and cold for extended periods. He looks to be shaking off a rather lean period for the German champions just in time for the big kick off.

Keep an eye on: Senegal’s best known talents, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton’s Idrissa Gueye and Forest’s Cheikhou Kouyaté are all in their 30’s. Ismaïla Sarr has been a staple in the national team for a while but is still only 24 and although he is playing in England’s second tier currently, the winger has been a consistent performer troubling defences with his dribbling ability and eye for an assist.

World Cup pedigree: This will be the Senegalese third World Cup appearance. They memorably burst onto the scene in 2002 when they reached the quarter finals and famously defeated the then world champions France in their opening fixture.

We expect: Much is expected from the fans back home and indeed the African continent given that so many of the team’s starters are at the peak of their powers. But many of the star players are out of form and anything but victory against the high octane Ecuador may see them packing their bags surprisingly early.

Netherlands:



Coach: The immensely experienced Louis van Gaal is currently overseeing his third stint as national team coach, having taken charge at Barcelona, AZ, Bayern Munich and Manchester United since his first spell.

Style of play: One of the most fascinating calls of van Gaal’s current reign was his decision to dispose of a 4-3-3, a system often considered wedded to the “Dutch way”. However, after an underwhelming Euro 2020 and the seismic shock of failing to qualify in 2018 off the back of a runner up spot and third place finish, a mini revolution was considered necessary.

During this year’s Nations League campaign they adopted a 3-5-2 formation which seemed to perfectly suit their current personnel. Aside from anything else the Dutch are blessed with a wealth of top class central defenders and in the high energy, technically competent Dumfries and Malacia have wing backs on either side perfect for the role.

Key player: Despite his lack of game time for Barcelona this season Memphis Depay will be a nailed on starter of the Dutch if he recovers from injury in time. He has a better than one in two strike rate for the national team and no one comes close to matching his attacking threat.

The other two truly outstanding talents, central defender Virgil van Dijk has experienced a serious dip in form and midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s lack of playing time are a source of concern but they have continued to perform consistently for the national team.

Keep an eye on: Cody Gakpo was seemingly close to joining a range of Premier League teams at the end of the last transfer window but in the end perhaps wisely opted to stay with PSV and get guaranteed playing time. His speed and dribbling ability make him a constant threat and his versatility in the attacking third means he will be a likely starter.

World Cup pedigree: No nation in World Cup history has come closer to tasting glory without lifting the trophy than the Dutch. They have been runners up three times, in two consecutive occasions in 1974 and 1978. They repeated the trick in 2010 and reached the semis in both 1998 and 2014.

We expect: Despite question marks over so many key players the Dutch come into the tournament in good form and their relatively new formation seems to really get the best out of their most talented individuals. If form and fitness are not debilitating factors, a place in semi finals is within their reach.