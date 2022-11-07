Tennis: Iga Świątek concludes incredible season

Iga Świątek ended her 2022 tennis season after losing in the WTA Semi-finals match after a defeat to Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. However, the number one female tennis player in the world said she is happy her “intense” season has finally come to an end.

The Polish super athlete, who went on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year, won the French and US Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

One of the best seasons of the CENTURY✍️

👉 67-9 record

👉 8 titles including 2 Grand Slams and 4 WTA 1000s

👉 A century-best 37-match win streak

👉 2nd most year-end ranking points earned, behind Williams’ 2013 total of 13,260.

Take 👏 a 👏 bow (and a tiramisu), @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/2lgydRoPjd

— wta (@WTA) November 7, 2022

Throughout the season she outclassed her opponents and achieved a more than 5000-point lead over the second-best female tennis player, Ons Jabeur from Turkey.

WTA Finals in Fort Worth

Iga Świątek, 21, was the favourite to finish her year with the season-ending title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas but was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by Sabalenka in their semi-final clash.

A triumphant effort 💪@SabalenkaA completes the upset over World No.1 Swiatek, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 and will now take on Garcia in the championship final! 🏆#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/pcLHwzf2h3

— wta (@WTA) November 7, 2022

“Not going to lie, I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Świątek told reporters. “It was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match,” she added.

The Pole’s US Open success saw her become the first woman to capture two Grand Slam titles in a season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian and US Opens in 2016.