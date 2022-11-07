The remains of Polish presidents in exile return to Poland

The remains of Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski and Stanisław Ostrowski were buried in Newark-upon-Trent Cemetery, in Nottinghamshire. They were among six Polish presidents who led exiled governments during and after World War II.

The remains of the three Polish presidents in exile were given a sendoff in Newark-on-Trent and were transported to their homeland Sunday evening.

The remains of 🇵🇱 #RepublicInExile Presidents Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski and Stanisław Ostrowski being moved from Newark's St Mary Magdalene Church after a Holy Mass dedicated to them.

They will rest in the Mausoleum of Presidents in Warsaw.

— Polish Embassy UK 🇵🇱 (@PolishEmbassyUK) November 6, 2022

In a letter addressed to the participants of the farewell ceremonies, Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed that the activities of the Presidents of the Second Republic in exile were part of the long struggle to regain independence.

“We look back on their efforts with gratitude and welcome them back to their homeland,” he emphasised.

According to the Polish head of state, the symbolic return of the Presidents of the Second Republic is particularly significant in the context of the centenary celebrations of regaining independence.

A large delegation of Polish authorities, representatives of the British Polish community and the authorities of the city of Newark-on-Trent participated in the farewell ceremonies.

Deeply honoured to speak about #RepublicInExile Presidents W. Raczkiewicz, A. Zaleski & S. Ostrowski in Newark in the presence of high-ranking 🇵🇱 & 🇬🇧 officials & the Presidents' relatives. After fighting hard for a free 🇵🇱 for years, the 3 will finally reunite w/ their homeland.

— Piotr Wilczek (@AmbWilczek) November 6, 2022

“For several dozen years, the presidents [in exile] acted first in France, then in Great Britain, in London, guarding the insignia of the independent Polish state and its continuity,” Newark Secretary of State Jan Dziedziczak said.

#RepublicInExile Presidents Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski, Stanisław Ostrowski fought for 🇵🇱's freedom, but didn't live to see it become a free nation. Next month, they'll return to their homeland. To mark this, we remember them & the story of Poland outside Poland.

— Polish Embassy UK 🇵🇱 (@PolishEmbassyUK) October 17, 2022

The remains of the first three Polish presidents in exile will be solemnly buried on November 12 at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw.