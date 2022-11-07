Three Seas Initiative complementary to the EU: Polish ambassador to Estonia

The Three Seas Initiative is a highly useful mechanism through which countries of central Europe can cooperate on matters most important to the region. To talk about the importance of the initiative in light of the war in Ukraine and the future development of the block, TVP World invited the Polish Ambassador to Estonia Grzegorz Kozłowski.

According to the ambassador the Three Seas Initiative “remains one of the key regional products” for Poland. He added the biggest priority for the initiative is to “further develop” the region in key areas like the economical, energy, IT and infrastructure sectors.

Mr Kozłowski emphasised that the Three Seas Initiative is going in parallel to the EU, but “it is complementary to the European Union”. He added that “the cooperation between the pattern countries like Ukraine is probably the key to the success of the Three Seas Initiative”.

Ambassador Kozłowski pointed out that the countries in the initiative are supporting Ukraine in all fields, “are ready to expand further sanctions against Russia and also they are ready to strengthen the Eastern flank of NATO.”