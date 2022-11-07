LIVE: 257th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

You are here
Ukraine’s President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday against more potential
Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, while the mayor of
Kyiv urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily
if the capital lost water and power supplies.

07:32 CET

⚡️Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Numerous explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Donetsk overnight on Nov. 7, according to media reports.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 7, 2022
07:18 CET

⚡️WSJ: Senior White House official has discussions with top Putin aides.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had discussions with top aides to Vladimir Putin, including Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign-policy adviser and Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 7, 2022


