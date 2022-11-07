LIVE: 257th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday against more potential

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, while the mayor of

Kyiv urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily

if the capital lost water and power supplies.

⚡️Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Numerous explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Donetsk overnight on Nov. 7, according to media reports.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 7, 2022

⚡️WSJ: Senior White House official has discussions with top Putin aides.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had discussions with top aides to Vladimir Putin, including Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign-policy adviser and Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 7, 2022