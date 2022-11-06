Cyber warfare in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014: expert for TVP World

The cyberwarfare in Ukraine has been going on for the last 7-8 years, Anett Numa, Cyber Defence Policy Adviser at the Ministry of Defence of Estonia, told TVP in an interview on the matter.

As she pointed out, since its beginning, Russia has been conducting cyber attacks against Ukraine, targeting the country’s energy system and disconnecting some cities from power sources.

According to her, such attacks can have a powerful impact on a direction a war is heading towards.

At the same time, she noted that cybersecurity matters do not get enough media coverage, expressing her astonishment at this fact.

Learn more about the issue and Ms Numa’s take on it by watching the full interview above.