Denmark detains Norwegian man accused of murder, child abduction in Poland

The 26-year-old Norwegian man who is suspected of murdering his former partner and the mother of their 5-year-old child, whom the man abducted, has been arrested by Danish police in Copenhagen on Saturday. The prosecutor’s office in Krakow has requested that the court issue a European Arrest Warrant against him and request he be extradited to Poland.

The suspect in the murder case of a 26-year-old woman from Oświęcim in southern Poland, some 50 kilometres west of the provincial capital of Krakow, is a Norwegian citizen Ingebrigt G. (according to Polish law crime suspects in custody cannot be identified by their full name until sentenced).

Janusz Hnatko, prosecutor and spokesperson for the Krakow prosecutor’s office, told the press that while awaiting the extradition of the murder suspect, the court in Oświęcim granted temporary custody over the girl to her maternal grandfather. The grandfather has reportedly already left for Denmark to collect his grandchild, who is currently in the care of Danish social services.

Inquired about the motive, Mr Hnatko said that the likeliest reason for the murder and abduction was custody over the child.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in the custody of the Danish police and is awaiting the decision of the local court regarding whether he will be detained beyond the temporary period of 14 days.

On Sunday afternoon, the court in Frederiksberg near Copenhagen issued an order for the man to be detained for a period of 72 hours. The court is yet to adjudicate the Polish extradition request. The court made the decision behind closed doors, said the Danish police, therefore no more specific details of the case can be revealed.

In accordance with legal procedures, the Danish authorities have notified the Norwegian embassy in order for the diplomatic post to provide their country’s citizen with legal assistance. The Danish court may refuse to extradite Ingebrigt G. to Poland if Norway requests his release, which the country can do if the evidence does not indicate him as the culprit. According to Polish police, however, this is very unlikely.

The crime and the chase

The murder victim has been found dead in her flat on Saturday by her father. The police released the information that the injuries to her body indicated foul play. The woman’s body bore such injuries as cut and stab wounds to the neck, and a bloody knife was recovered from the crime scene.

The 5-year-old child of the victim and the murder suspect, Mia, has disappeared with her father. The police were notified of the crime around 5 pm on Saturday by the victim’s father. Suspecting that Ingebrigt G. was the likely culprit of the murder and that he abducted the child, a Child Alert was issued and other European police forces were notified. The suspect was stopped by Danish traffic police between 10 pm and 11 pm that night in Copenhagen.

The girl, who possesses double citizenship of Poland and Norway and is bilingual, was found in the back seat of her father’s Volkswagen.

’So sad’

“I cannot imagine that our little Pamela is no longer,” said Krzysztof, a 64-year-old neighbour of the victim told the Polish Press agency.

“She was so nice, well organised; she worked, she was doing fine. Her father would occasionally visit” he said of the victim. “She kept in touch with her neighbours. When I was coming back home on Thursday, I brought her apples. You know, at my age, I have grandchildren, and it makes me feel more strongly about it, it makes me tear up.

He said that he first saw the murder suspect several days earlier. But when he ran into him and Mia, the man refused to interact on account of not knowing Polish.

“Later I saw her [the victim], but somehow we didn’t get to talk. That was the last time. So sad,” adds Krzysztof.

“No one ever said it explicitly,” he says about the victim’s return from Norway some three years earlier, “but from what people were saying, he probably abused her, and she fled from her with the girl.”

In spite of that, Ingebrigt G. arrived in Poland together with his mother in late October and moved in with his victim. His mother left Oświęcim to return to Norway in early November.

If found guilty of murder, Ingebrigt G. could face 25 years or life in prison in accordance with the Polish Criminal Code.