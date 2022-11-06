Ski jumping: Kubacki scoops another World Cup victory in Wisła

Poland’s Dawid Kubacki, the winner of Saturday’s competition, repeated this feat on Sunday, sending the fans at the Adam Małysz hill in Wisła into euphoria. Anže Lanišek from Slovenia came second and Norwegian Marius Lindvik was third.

Just like on Saturday, the Pole was in the lead after the first round, but the well-disposed Lanišek was only 1.2 points behind him. The World Cup leader had a slightly bigger advantage over Ryoyu Kobayashi, Marius Lindvik and Halvor Egner Granerud.

In the second round, Kubacki cemented his victory with a 133.5-metres long jump, finishing 8.3 points ahead of second-placed Lanišek.

Piotr Żyła (13th after the first round) managed to move up to the 8th position, while Paweł Wąsek advanced to the 22nd place.

Kubacki leaves Wisła as a World Cup leader. Polish fans hope that the 20 day gap between today’s competition and the next one in Ruka, Finland, will not throw the 32-year-old out of his rhythm.