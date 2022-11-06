Polish dep FM calls on German Chancellor to start WWII reparations dialogue

I call on the German Chancellor to enter into a dialogue on the final settlement of the issue of reparations for all the consequences of World War II suffered by Polish people and the Polish state, Polish deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Sunday.

Germany owes Poland USD 1.5 trillion for WWII losses

The official took part in the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the crimes committed by the German occupiers against the inhabitants of the village of Gręzówka, eastern Poland.

He stressed that for Prime Minister Morawiecki, the issue of reparations is one of the most important ones in this term of the Sejm. “We proved it by publishing a report on war losses on September 1, in which we summarised the effects of demographic and material losses inflicted on us by Germany during WWII,” he said.

“This is a striking account – more than 5,2 million murdered citizens, among which were the inhabitants of Gręzówka,” Mr Mularczyk pointed out.

According to the deputy minister, “if there had been no WWII, Poland would have been a completely different country, it would have developed completely differently.”

“This is a debt of the German state to the Polish state. This debt is still unpaid,” he stressed. “I want to assure you that we will do everything to settle this issue in Polish-German relations.”

“There cannot be such a situation in Europe […] that one country invades another country, murders millions of citizens, plunders that country and does not feel any economic political or legal responsibility,” Mr Mularczyk emphasised.

’We need such outlook in Ukrainian context’

Between December 28 and 29, 1942, German soldiers shot 35 inhabitants of the Gręzówka village for helping the partisans. Whole families, including small children, were murdered.

During a Mass celebrated for the intention of all the crime’s victims, Bishop Kazimierz Gurda of Siedlce stressed that thanks to their bravery, Poles now live in a free country.

“We need such an outlook in the context of the war in Ukraine. A brutal war is being fought there, also for our freedom. We cannot remain indifferent to their suffering. We cannot leave them without spiritual, material and military assistance,” he appealed.

“We also need such an outlook in the context of the EU’s policy, often hostile towards Poland. Let us remember that for our brothers and sisters who died for their homeland, freedom was more important than prosperity. They knew that with the loss of freedom, independence, wealth is also lost. Losing freedom means becoming a slave who has no rights,” the bishop emphasised.