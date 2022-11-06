Polish President arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate summit

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Egypt on Sunday, where he will attend the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference. The Polish head of state is to address issues related to energy security, environmental protection and a just transition.

The summit began in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. At this year’s conference, the discussion is expected to focus on financial needs and commitments to respond to the damage caused by climate change.

Mr Duda’s visit to Egypt will last until Tuesday. On Monday, he will attend the opening ceremony of the high-level meeting of Heads of States and Governments, as well as the “Just transition” roundtable discussion.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda udaje się do Egiptu, gdzie weźmie udział w konferencji #COP27.

🔹 Program prasowy: https://t.co/q9dG3cVpFq pic.twitter.com/4W5bHVhzZL

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) November 6, 2022

On Tuesday, he will address the plenary session of the summit, participate in the roundtable discussion “Water Security” and the high-level discussion “Promoting Climate Change Education”.

The President also has bilateral meetings scheduled. On Monday, he will hold talks with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița. His meetings with Equinor ASA CEO Anders Opedal, Kenyan President William Ruto and Microsoft Corporation CEO Brad Smith are scheduled for Tuesday.

Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland’s Ambassador to the UN, stressed that the climate summit is taking place at a special time.

“We are dealing today in the world with a juxtaposition of very many crises taking place in parallel. We have a security crisis resulting from the war, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, we have a cost of living crisis resulting from inflation and financial problems, we have of course a crisis of food and energy security threats,” he pointed out.

“And in all of this we also need to see climate change, which adds with its consequences to the deepening of all the other crises,” Mr Szczerski added.

Jakub Kumoch, Head of the Polish International Policy Bureau told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the President’s participation in the summit shows that Poland is very serious about tackling climate change.