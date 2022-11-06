Ethnic Serbs mass resign from Kosovar institutions, incl. police force

Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo are delivering on their Saturday promise, and began resigning from Kosovar institutions, e.g. the police force, en-masse in protest of what they perceive as discriminatory treatment by the Pristina government.

Serbs in northern Kosovo quit state jobs in protest over licence plate enforcement

see more

Ethnic Serbs working for the Kosovar police force filed their letters of resignation en masse on Sunday. The mass resignations followed an announcement by Minister of Communities and Returns, Goran Rakić, that he was resigning from his post in the Pristina government and called on his fellow Serbs to likewise quit jobs in Kosovar institutions.

The mass resignation of Serbs from Kosovar institutions was accompanied by demonstrations displaying Serb flags and slogans such as “There’s no [going back] from here” and “Europe do our children have the right to freedom?”

“We gathered here today, to send an ever louder and ever more united message to Pristina, but also to the international community,” said Mr Rakić at a demonstration organised in Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, an area where Serbs make up a majority, “that it is enough – enough of the bullying, harassment, oppression and deprivation of rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija [eastern half of Kosovo].”

The disgruntled Kosovar Serbs protested recent measures forcing them to quit using Serb-issued licence plates. Many Serbs in Kosovo have kept their old licence plates as a show of protest against Kosovo, formerly a Serb province albeit with an Albanian majority, becoming independent in 2008. The authorities in Pristina announced that they will issue fines to holders of out-of-date Serb licence plates, and will begin to confiscate vehicles from their owners if they do not change the licence plates to Kosovar ones by April 21, 2023.

Betrayed hopes of Kosovar Serbs

“A day after the meeting where we together took the united decision to leave the Kosovar institutions, I stand in front of you with a good conscience, deeply convinced that we did everything to solve the problems between Serb and Albanian people through talks and co-operation,” said Mr Rakić. “Our determination to create better living conditions for all – Serbs and Albanians, Bosniaks and Goranis, Romanis, and others, through dialogue and the application of the signed agreements, remains indisputable. With our position, we defend both the Brussels Agreement and the international public law.”

The Brussels Agreement, signed in 2013 between the governments of Serbia and Kosovo, were meant to normalise the relationship between Belgrade and Pristina. The agreements guaranteed the presence of ethnic Serbs in Kosovar institutions, including the police force and judiciary, and that they would make up the majority in those institutions in areas of Kosovo where Serbs are the dominant ethnicity.

The Brussels Agreement also made provisions for the establishment of Association of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing association of municipalities with a Serb majority population in Kosovo. The project has failed to materialise, and Serbs in Kosovo, as well as Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said that due to Pristina’s actions, the 2013 agreement effectively “no longer exists”.

Frustrate, determined, hoping for peaceful co-existence

Although Kosovar Serbs are bitter over the dispute and the decision of ethnically Serb officials to resign from their posts proves their determination, protesters who gathered on Sunday in Mitrovica, a city with mixed Serb and Albanian population (albeit divided into Serb-majority North Mitrovica and Albanian-majority South Mitrovica), stressed that their opposition to the Pristina government is not aimed against their Albanian neighbours.

“I came here specifically to send my message to [Kosovar PM Kurti to come back to his senses and understand where he is. This is Serbian land and Serbs should have their rights as well on their territory,” one of the protesters, Dragomir Eraković, told Reuters, but also added that “this is a community of Serb and Albanian people and he must not terrorise people living here.”

“I support the demands that Association of Serbian Municipalities is formed because it ensures some collective rights for Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija so that we can at least live alongside each other [with Albanians] without incidents and some aspirations to fight over who will rule over whom,” said another protester, Mirko Vukašinović.

The people at the demonstration were not local Serbs. One local, Nedim Saraç, came to support his Serb neighbours.

Six Western Balkan countries deepen ties during Berlin Summit

see more

“I came here to give my support. I think it’s high time to accept the minimum of demands posed by the Serb community and which haven’t been respected for years,” Mr Saraç told a Reuters reporter, speaking in Serbian. “I think this was a good move and [that it was done in a peaceful manner] because surely nobody feels like going to war and such things. So, I think that it is high time to take seriously what was promised to the Serb community for years.”

The tensions between Serbs and Albanians in Kosovo are not the only ones in the region. However, in spite of historical and present disagreements between ethnic and ethnoreligious groups, the countries of the region are trying to tighten their regional co-operation.

Earlier in November, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania signed an agreement in Berlin, which they hope will bring the countries of the Western Balkans closer to their stated goal of joining the neighbouring European Union amid fears about the rising influence of Russia and China in the region.