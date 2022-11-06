Staffing problems disrupt operations at Gdańsk airport

The airport's spokeswoman, Agnieszka Michajlow, told PAP on Sunday that some take-offs and landings had been delayed.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Air operations at the Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport were interrupted on Sunday owing to a lack of approach controllers.

Out of 21 approach controllers working at the airport in the Polish coastal city, nine are on sick leave. The controllers have been demanding pay rises and have complained that a broader agreement between air traffic controllers and the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP) concluded in June left them at a disadvantage compared to their peers at other airports.

On Sunday, the airport had to suspend air operations between 0:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 11 a.m. and noon. Two more suspensions were planned later in the day, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Approach controllers are employed by PAZP, not the airport itself.

They are responsible for issuing instructions to aircraft that intend to take off or land.