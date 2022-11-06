Polish official calls upon Germany to pay WWII reparations

On September 1, the Polish government presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the war along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

A Polish deputy foreign minister has called upon the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to start dialogue on reparations for the damage Germany inflicted on Poland during World War Two.

On Sunday, Arkadiusz Mularczyk took part in ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of German killings of civilians in the village of Gręzówka, in eastern Poland.

“From this place, where innocent children and women were murdered, I call upon the chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany to engage in dialogue on the matter and once and for all regulate the issue of damages for all the consequences of World War Two for the Polish nation and state,” Mularczyk said.

Mularczyk used to lead a team that prepared a comprehensive report on Polish World War Two losses caused by Germany and has recently been appointed a deputy foreign minister with a focus on European and German relations.

On September 1, the Polish government presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the war along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion. Subsequently, Poland’s foreign ministry sent a diplomatic note to Germany demanding compensation for the war losses. However, Germany maintains that the issue of reparations for Poland is closed.