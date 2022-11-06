Covid “green code app” glitch stranding China International Import Expo attendees

This year’s China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai under the CCP’s watchful zero Covid policy, a glitch in the mandatory Covid “green code” app however, left attendees unable to leave Shanghai.

Since the implementation of Xi’s zero Covid policy, travelling to, from and within Chinese cities is only possible with simultaneous clearance of multiple state issued mandatory apps.

In order to board a train in Shanghai, a passenger needed three so-called “green codes” from three separate apps. Getting those required multiple tests, minimal contacts and a massive amount of uncertainty.

Simply testing negative is not enough, people’s codes can change colour simply for travelling from another district or province where cases have been detected, or in some cases, rather arbitrarily when the central government deemed citizens from a certain city unfit for travel. Moving around China has been compared to trying to navigate a digitised fortress.

Another level of complication introduced alongside the app are the glitches that may prevent a passenger from showing the “green code” that allows them to travel, and this was experienced by the attendees of the China International Import Expo.

A group of journalists and attendees of the expo faced the technical issue known amongst the Chinese population as “the pop-up”, a glitch that occurs when the app fails to extract all the relevant data on the user to clear the lengthy list of Covid requirements in order to receive the “green code”. Upon failure to locate data, a pop-up screen will appear on the app, stating that the app holder should be barred from travelling due to insufficient proof of Covid clearance.

Another pop-up screen known as the “pop-3” was also present in many of the attendee’s apps. The “pop-3” refers to a screen similar to “the pop-up” with a different title reading “We warmly inform you (3)” that bans a person from travelling in any vehicles or crossing any city borders until they self-report to local authorities.

The red code / “The pop-up” / “pop-3” all prevent one from travelling in China

A conversation thread has surfaced on the internet, showing members from most of the Chinese domestic press encountering the glitches on their apps when attempting to leave Shanghai, and have all been stranded. The entire group of 72 journalists from the Chinese People’s Daily encountered “the pop-up” while the journalists from China Daily, Economy Daily, and Chinese Women Press Agency have also reported encountering “the pop-up” or “pop-3” that affected their entire team, prohibiting hundreds of journalists from returning to Beijing.

According to the conversation thread, the mass scale travel restricting glitches weren’t new. The same issue was in fact also encountered by an entire team of personnel sent from Beijing specifically to help curb Covid, who are now also stranded in Shanghai, ironically by the measures implemented to help curb Covid.