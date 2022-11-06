Countdown to World Cup 2022: 14 days until the big kickoff

Some Polish players put in a decent performance in the European leagues’ matchweek, while others did not deliver. TVP World takes a closer look at the Poles’ display in the top leagues of the continent just two weeks ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Ups…



Piotr Zieliński provided an assist to Victor Osimhen as Napoli won against Atalanta 2:1 and are six points clear in the lead of the Italian Serie A. Meanwhile, Krzysztof Piątek scored his third goal for Salernitana in a disappointing draw against outsiders, Cremonese (2:2).

Spezia, with Jakub Kiwior and Arkadiusz Reca, lost 1:2 to AC Milan, as the latter are now chasing Napoli. This time, according to SofaScore, Kiwior was the weakest link in the defence line. Reca, on the other hand, came as a sub and assisted in the goal by… Daniel Maldini, the son of the AC Milan legend Paolo.

Przemysław Frankowski played the entire game against Angers, won by Lens 2:1. His side stands solid in the second place of the French Ligue 1.

Wolfsburg’s Jakub Kamiński is a rare case of an in-form winger as he recorded an assist in a won away Bundesliga match against Mainz (3:0). The youngster started in the last seven games of his club, none of which his side lost.

and downs…



Shockingly enough, Robert Lewandowski did not score for Barcelona as the side which bid farewell to its legend Gerard Pique won 2:0 against Almeria. What is more, the Polish superstar missed a penalty – only the eighth time in his entire career, and the third time in 26 attempts over the last three years.



In the Premier League, Mateusz Klich spent the entire Leeds game on the bench and could watch his side coming back from 1:3 to 4:3 against Bournemouth. The Polish midfielder is surely upset at his current situation at the club, as he amassed less than 200 minutes on the pitch in the league campaign.



What will Sunday bring?



As the penultimate match week before the World Cup kickoff is coming to an end, a couple of more Polish internationals will demonstrate their form on Sunday.

The Polish duo Matty Cash and Jan Bednarek of Aston Villa will try to stop Manchester United, although Bednarek is likely to sit on the bench.

In Italy, Nicola Zalewski and his Roma will take on Lazio in the Rome derby, while Szymon Żurkowski may finally receive his chance in the league match as he came in as a sub for Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League game last week.