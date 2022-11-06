France: France: Bardella replaces Le Pen as right-wing National Rally’s party leader

France’s right-wing National Rally (RN) elected Jordan Bardella as president on Saturday, overwhelmingly backing the 27-year-old MEP to succeed Marine Le Pen in the post.

Mr Bardella, a party loyalist who had already been interim president for a year, won nearly 85 percent of party members’ votes, against 15 percent for his challenger Louis Aliot, who is Ms Le Pen’s former partner.

Marine Le Pen, who has diluted some of the party’s anti-immigrant, eurosceptic policies, stepped down from RN’s leadership in 2021 ahead of her unsuccessful bid for the presidency in this year’s election, which was won by incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Former leader to remain politically active

“I am not leaving RN to take a holiday. I will be there where the country needs me,” she told Saturday’s party convention as she is widely expected to make another presidential bid in 2027.

In a speech to the conference, Mr Bardella – who hails from a working-class neighbourhood north of Paris – said he owed everything to two women: his Italian immigrant mother and Marine Le Pen, with whom he has worked for a decade.

The new RN leader said he would continue Ms Le Pen’s drive to attract voters beyond the party’s original far-right core and turn it into a government-ready organisation. “Come with us on the road that leads to the conquest of power… we will succeed Emmanuel Macron,” he said.

He will be the first person to lead the party who is not a member of the Le Pen family. The former National Front party was founded in 1972 by Marine’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Marine Le Pen, who took over from her firebrand father in 2011, expelled him from the party in 2015 in a bid to distance it from its most radical, far-right fringe.

A boxing enthusiast raised in a social housing block, Jordan Bardella has risen quickly through the party ranks. In 2019, he led its campaign for European elections, where it took the top spot ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party.