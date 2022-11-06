Poland’s social spending to rise by 275 pct in 2015-23

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Polish government will spend 275 percent more on social policy in 2023 compared to 2015, a government official has said.

Norbert Maliszewski, head of the Government Centre for Analyses, quoted the figure on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Maliszewski, Poland spent over PLN 31 billion (EUR 6.6 billion) on social policy in 2015, or more than 1.7 percent of the country’s GDP. In 2023, the government will spend PLN 116 billion (EUR 24.7 billion) on the purpose, or just above 3.5 percent of GDP.

Family and Social Policy Minister Marlena Maląg commented on Twitter that “the Law and Justice government provides real support to families.”

The Law and Justice-led government has been in power for seven years. It replaced the centrist Civic Platform-led cabinet after the general elections it won in the autumn of 2015, promising support for families with children.