Congo and Rwanda put eastern Congo conflict back on negotiating table

A years-long border conflict may be nearing its resolution as officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda were back at the negotiating table on Saturday.

Discussions held in Angola and mediated its President João Lourenco come amid boiling tensions triggered by hostilities carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo’s east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades.

The spat between Congo and Rwanda dates back to 2012 when Rwanda-backed Tutsi-led M23 began attacking the Congolese army near the Rwandan border and would continue doing so ever since. These activities were met with denial on the part of Rwanda.

However, a joint statement was released late on Saturday eliciting hopes for a peaceful solution to the conflict. As the statement reads, the talks would “maintain the political dialogue between the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda as a means of resolving the political crisis between the two brotherly countries.”

The discussions will carry on those held in July in which the two countries pledged to end hostilities and remove M23 fighters from Congo. Launching a new offensive in North Kivu province and capturing the strategic town of Kiwanja last month, the group exacerbated diplomatic tensions even further. The move even prompted Congolese authorities to expel the Rwandan ambassador. The overall situation woke the ire of thousands of Congolese who joined anti-Rwanda protests in the eastern city of Goma.

The Great Lakes District conundrum

But apart from the border stability of the DRC and Rwanda, there’s much more at stake in the Great Lakes district, which, with its numerous ethnic and resources-based economic combustion points, bears the semblance of a true tinderbox.

As Raphael Parens of the Foreign Policy Research Institute noted, “eastern DRC is home to several displaced populations, who are themselves related to several of the key non-state actors involved in conflict today. Such non-state armed groups include M23, the Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, and the Allied Democratic Forces, as refugees have joined these groups in hopes of economic gain or due to ideological fervor.”

“Such groups have been supported by the governments of Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi at various points, acting as proxies for each state’s interests in the region,” the researcher notes. “Rwanda has been accused of supporting M23 by DRC officials; Rwanda accused Uganda, DRC, and Burundi of supporting the Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda; Burundi accused Rwanda of supporting RED-Tabara; and Uganda accuses Rwanda of supporting the Allied Democratic Forces.”

In late 2021, for instance, Ugandan forces entered DRC to the Allied Democratic Forces, based in northeastern DRC, leading to renewed border clashes between Congolese and Rwandan troops.

What the DRC’s neighbours of Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda are vying for is the possibility to tap into eastern Congo’s trove of natural resources, “including gold, diamonds, oil, and other precious metals,” and diamonds, of which the DRC is world’s third largest producer covering 23 percent of global demand. Apart from those, there is cobalt and the DRC produces a total of 70 percent of it. The rare earth element is an indispensable element in the green technology revolution. What is more, the DRC is a significant producer of copper and tin.

Mr Parens argues that “Kenya, France, the United States, and other concerned parties should work to defuse these tensions and help establish formal political and economic control in eastern DRC. International commitment to a long-term peace process and a codification of legal economic and political relations in DRC are essential elements to prevent long-term political and economic instability in the Great Lakes region.”

Else, these might be China, Russia or even the Islamic State capitalising on the ensuing chaos and inevitably creeping vacuum of real power.