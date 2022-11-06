Global North and South to enter discussion fray in COP27

The UN climate summit COP27 is set to be inaugurated on Sunday (November 6) with delegates from nearly 200 countries of the global North and South who descended on Egypt to engage in what could very likely become a heated back and forth about the more privileged international society members’ financial support for poorer countries to counteract climate change.

The scene for the intense discussion is Sharm El-Sheikh, a famous Red Sea tourist resort. While the event opens on Sunday, the real action is expected from Monday onwards, with at least 120 state and government leaders coming together for two days of hard-boiled talks aimed at working out a common stance on cutting CO2 emissions.

The talks are going to be overshadowed by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the calamities it triggered worldwide, namely, the energy, food and cost of living crises.

As the Polish Press Agency (PAP) suggested, few rich countries would be inclined to outline new significant CO2 emission reduction goals or to provide additional funding to poor countries grappling with the climate crisis aftermath. The fact that each of the UNFCCC signatories is driven by its own interests and concerns could effectively make any consensus extremely difficult if not a sheer pipe dream.

Still, Egypt, the host of this year’s COP27 edition, wants to focus on carrying out the resolutions endorsed in Glasgow in 2021, where a plethora of promises was made regarding cutting CO2 emissions, financing climate change conventions and, among others, protecting forests. In short, the South will want to see the North make good on its promises.

Egypt will press on to convince developed countries to fulfil their pledge that, as of 2020, they would inject USD 100 bn a year into developing countries to aid them in limiting CO2 emissions and adapting to extreme weather conditions.

“The USD 100 bn is not going to come close to even a fraction of the sums needed, those numbers are in the trillions,” Wail Aboulmaged, an Egyptian diplomat in charge of running the negotiations at the Cop27 UN climate summit told The Guardian. “But it is a very important gesture of a symbolic nature, showing confidence and creating trust.”

Leading the group of 77 developing countries, Pakistan suffered the greatest floods in its history at the beginning of this year. Now the country is demanding that the world agrees on the so-called loss and damage mechanism that boils down to compensation for unavoidable consequences of climate change such as floods and drought in poor countries.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, experienced the hottest summer in history this year but it still continues to ramp up “cleaner and more efficient use of coal”, to quote President Xi Jinping. However, politics get in the way of climate talks. In the wake of the diplomatic row over Taiwan, Beijing rolled back bilateral climate talks with the U.S., which leaves little hope for China to take on new commitments in Egypt.

China as well as Brasil, the Republic of South Africa, and India form a bloc of swiftly-developing countries characterised by highly pollutant economies. Another thing that unites those countries is that each of them turned to rich countries for bigger financing for adaptation to the climate change crisis, among others, in the framework of the UNFCCC. Under the convention, rich countries which contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions in the past, bear the brunt of the responsibility for solving the problem.

Who’s to show up?

U.K. Prime Minister RIshi Sunak is expected to take part in the summit despite previous statements that he would prioritise solving crises in Britain and not make his presence.

Other officials who are likely to participate are French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and numerous African state leaders attracted by the fact that the summit is the first in six years to take place in Africa.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda are going to make their way to Egypt as well.

China’s Xi Jinping, India’s PM Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will also turn in for the summit.