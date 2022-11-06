Japan to sign military pact with UK as allies eye China threat

Japan and the UK are looking to sign a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), following a similar deal Japan signed with Australia in January. It is yet another sign of Tokyo forging deeper defence ties with allies and partners to prepare for the possibility of a war with China over Taiwan.

The pact will further streamline joint exercises and logistics co-operation between the nations and set a legal framework to simplify the cumbersome bureaucratic red tape over the entry of troops into each other’s countries.

For decades, alliances in Asia have been linked via the US in a so-called “hub-and-spokes model”. Now some US allies, including Japan, the UK and Australia, are serving as hubs themselves.

The reciprocal access agreement between Japan and the UK would allow British armed forces to deploy and train more easily in the Indo-Pacific region.

The nations agreed to start talks on the RAA in May when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met his then UK counterpart Boris Johnson in London, signifying the deepening ties between Japan and the UK. In December, the two countries are expected to unveil the details of a partnership to co-develop their next fighter aircraft.

The move is likely a reaction to growing pressure from China, but also reflects increasing concern about the reliability of the US as a strategic partner.

Christopher Johnstone, a former Pentagon official, said the RAA would be an “important step” and highlight Japan’s efforts to diversify security ties with US allies and partners. But he said the practical impact would be small since Japan has less military interaction with the UK than with Australia.

The US has also been trying to expand access to bases in Asia, extending its reach to the Philippines, which would be a strategically important location in the event of war over Taiwan.

US military officials welcomed Japan’s push to sign reciprocal access deals as it facilitates Japanese and American allies to conduct joint training and exercises, and while consolidating efforts to overcome logistical hurdles. Washington wants to increase military co-operation and interoperability with allies in ways that could prove critical in the case of a war with China.

Over the past two years, the US and Japan have stepped up efforts to prepare for a possible conflict with China over Taiwan, including holding serious war games and more regular joint military exercises. While Japan is also in advanced talks with the US to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles which would allow it to strike targets in eastern China.

In a statement following a meeting between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Germany on Thursday, the state department said the two diplomats discussed the “imperative of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Separately, top White House officials held sensitive talks in London in April about the role the UK could play in the event of a conflict over Taiwan.

The final agreement on the pact and co-operation on fighter jets are speculated to be contingent on political developments in the UK, where Rishi Sunak recently became the third prime minister in two months.