9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia’s Kensington; gunmen sought

Nine people were rushed to the hospital after multiple gunmen opened fire outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 10:45 pm in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues. Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.

Nine victims between the ages of 23 and 40 years old were taken to an area hospital. Police say two victims are listed as critical and seven others are listed as stable. The victims have not been identified, but police say they were all adult men and women.

“We have some brazen people in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here. And some of them don’t care how many people are out here. We continue to do what we need to do to get these individuals in custody,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford gave the media briefing. Says the community needs to work together to help decrease the gun violence. This is a corridor where there’s a large police presence and officers heard the shots. At least 40 shots fired @6abc pic.twitter.com/MRwWdOLBfb

— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 6, 2022

It’s still unclear what sparked the shooting.

“At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive,” said Stanford.

Police are still searching for the shooters.