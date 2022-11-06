Twitter confirms blue-tick verification fee after Elon Musk takeover

Following Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk, a Twitter update for Apple devices stated that the blue-tick verification service would be open to users in certain countries who sign up to its Twitter Blue subscription for USD 7.99 per month.

The infamous blue-tick

The blue-tick originally established to verify the account holder’s identity has long deviated from its original intended purpose; it’s been seen as a badge of prestige available to high-profile, influential individuals and organisations.

Even though the platform repeatedly emphasised in the past, that the blue-tick is a sign showing a profile as authentic and merely a tool to help users identify users on the platform, it has not been without its controversies. Users who have previously verified their accounts have reportedly had their verification status removed for controversial posts, while others reported company staff of arbitrary handing out checkmarks, many came attached with an expensive price tag, bringing into question the legitimacy of the symbol’s purpose of verifying user authenticity.

Far too many legacy “verified” checkmarks were handed out, often arbitrarily, so in reality they are *not* verified. You can buy as many as you want right now with a Google search.

Piggybacking off payment system plus Apple/Android is a much better way to ensure verification.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The policy change fuels criticisms from detractors, arguing that government figures, celebrities, journalists and brands could be impersonated by any user willing to pay a monthly service fee to go through the verification process.

Answering the question about the risk of impersonation of notable figures, Mr Musk said Twitter would “suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money”.

Few details were publicised relating to the change in verification policy. Twitter’s update said the changes would apply only in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at first. It is not clear what would happen to those profiles which already had a blue tick

Mass firing of staff

Elon Musk appears to be looking to diversify Twitter’s income, following his acquisition of the firm late last month in a USD 44 bn deal, he stated on Friday that Twitter was losing more than USD 4 mln per day, leading him to cull around half the company’s staff.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.

Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey addressed the mass sackings, apologising to employees for what had unfolded at his former firm, stating that he “owns the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.”

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.

— jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

On Saturday a United Nations official made an unusual intervention in the company’s staff decisions, UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk, urged Mr Musk to ensure that human rights are central to the management of the tech platform serving as a place of discussion.

The way forward

Mr Musk’s advocacy of free speech and his cutting of content moderation teams have caused speculation that Twitter could loosen up control on content monitoring. However, Mr Elon Musk has insisted that the firm’s stance towards harmful material remains “absolutely unchanged”.

Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged.

In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Previewing other upcoming changes, Elon said Twitter would soon allow users to attach long-form text to tweets, “ending absurdity of notepad screenshots”.

A host of major brands have halted advertising spending with Twitter in recent days amid the company’s upheaval. However, Mr Musk has been looking to decrease the platform’s reliance on adverts. Saturday’s update promising “half the ads” seems to reflect the goal.