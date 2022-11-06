Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption.

Protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the capital Lima with flags and anti government signs. Police with helmets and plastic shields launched several tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Castillo has called those who oppose his government “reactionaries” and “the enemies of people”.

Castillo, who took office in July last year, has already survived two impeachment attempts. Opposition legislators are seeking a fresh trial against the president even though Congress recognized it would not gather sufficient votes.

In October, Peru’s attorney general filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo with Congress that the right-wing opposition hopes will end in his removal from office.

Discontent has been rising in Peru, many fear for its economy going the way of socialist Venezuela, Peru’s South American neighbor that went into an economic freefall.

According to reports and images broadcast by local television channel Canal N. Similar protests were held in other cities across the country, including Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo.