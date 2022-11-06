LIVE: 256th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Iran acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied

drones to Moscow. Meanwhile, the external power has been restored to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

nuclear power plant two days after it was disconnected from the

power grid after Russian shelling damaged high voltage lines.

07:37 CET



According to The Insider, over 500 recruited convicts died in the past two months with overall Wagner losses of 800-1,000 mercenaries indicating convicts comprise a large proportion of Wagner’s forces in Ukraine.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 6, 2022

07:14 CET



The Biden administration

is privately encouraging Ukraine�s leaders to signal an openness

to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage

in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from

power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the

discussions as saying that the request by American officials was

not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a

calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other

nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many

years to come.