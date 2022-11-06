LIVE: 256th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Iran acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied
drones to Moscow. Meanwhile, the external power has been restored to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
nuclear power plant two days after it was disconnected from the
power grid after Russian shelling damaged high voltage lines.
07:37 CET
According to The Insider, over 500 recruited convicts died in the past two months with overall Wagner losses of 800-1,000 mercenaries indicating convicts comprise a large proportion of Wagner’s forces in Ukraine.
07:14 CET
The Biden administration
is privately encouraging Ukraine�s leaders to signal an openness
to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage
in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from
power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the
discussions as saying that the request by American officials was
not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a
calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other
nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many
years to come.
