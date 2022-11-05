Cyberattacks’ anonymity encourages to such crime: expert for TVP World

Cyberattacks’ anonymity opens additional motivation for potential hostile actors, Rainer Saks, former Estonian civil servant and Member Of The Management Board at CybExer Technologies, told TVP world, speaking of cybersecurity.

“We can say that there are two main motivations in the field of cyberattacks at the moment,” he said, explaining that the first one is a policial one, and second a criminal one.

At the same time, he pointed out that citizens should not get “too much worried” about being victims of such an attack, however, one should be familiar with the threat and stay vigilant.

