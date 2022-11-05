Ski jumping: Poland’s Kubacki wins World Cup’s inaugural competition

Poland’s Dawid Kubacki gave his rivals no chance and won the inaugural FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Wisła on Saturday evening.

It was the sixth win and 24th podium in the athlete’s career. Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud took second place, 5.6 points behind the winner, as Stefan Kraft of Austria was third.

Kubacki withstood the pressure of his rivals. Even though he landed one metre closer than his most dangerous rivals in the second round, his advantage from the first one was enough to clinch the victory.

Two other Polish jumpers finished in the TOP 10. Piotr Żyła came fifth while Kamil Stoch was tenth.

The competition was held amid rain and increasing wind gusts in random directions. This was reflected in the results, where the bonus points for the unfavourable conditions could not fully compensate for shorter jumps.

It is a great start for Polish jumpers under new head coach Thomas Thurnbichler, as six of them made it to the final round. As Adam Bucholz of skijumping.pl said, they have already surpassed last season’s best performance in a single contest.