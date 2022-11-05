Portugal readies for pilot 4-day work week project

Portugal is to try out a four-day work week without a pay cut. The pilot project is set to launch in June 2023 in “certain public administration units” and last six months.

Labour Minister Ana Mendes Godinho explained during a meeting with the main national trade union centres that the Lisbon authorities reserve the right to extend daily working hours of those benefiting from a shorter working week.

“The number of hours of daily work may be different on certain days,” she said.

At the same time, according to the authorities of the CGTP and UGT union centres, the reduction of the working week to four days must not involve either an increase in the daily working period or a reduction in workers’ salaries.

In October this year, the Minister for the Presidency of the Portuguese Government, Mariana Vieira da Silva, announced that the principles on which the four-day week would be introduced had already been discussed with the trade unions.

She also specified that, as a first step, the idea would be introduced in “certain public administration units.”

However, according to themayor.eu website, the Portuguese authorities are also looking for volunteer companies from the private sector to implement the idea.

