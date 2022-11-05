Biggest Cannabis stash weeded out

Spanish police announced on Saturday that they have seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana, with a street value of at least EUR 64 million, which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally.

Police raided a series of farms and production plants across Spain in an operation called ‘Gardens’. They arrested nine men and 11 women aged between 20 and 59.

“The Civil Guard has seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far,” Spain’s Civil Guard said in a statement. “It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants,” they added.

Germany to legalise cannabis for personal use

see more

Police also said the gang dried the marijuana plants, packaged them and sent them to parts of Spain, Switzerland, Holland, Germany and Belgium.

Announcement delayed

In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth “between EUR 2,300 euros and EUR 2,500 per kilogramme”.

The gang were detained in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias last month but details of the operation were made only public on Saturday.