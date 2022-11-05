China and Germany are interdependent: Analyst

Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to China to meet with the country’s top officials, as the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To talk about the main purpose and the topics discussed during the visit, TVP World invited Marcin Przychodniak, an analyst from the Polish Institute for International Affairs.

According to Mr Przychodniak, Olaf Scholz came up with the idea to travel to China. However, the visit was “rather opposite to all the other recommendations from different German ministries and the general German political scene,” he said.

The analyst further stated that the visit was supposed “to show how German-China relations are important from Scholz’s perspective.

Marcin Przychodniak emphasised that China and Germany are interdependent economically. He stated that from the German perspective it is easier to gain profits in the Chinese market. Moreover, Berlin sees Beijing as a very important player in terms of technology and production capabilities.

The analyst also addressed China’s stance on the war in Ukraine. He said that “as long as Russia delivers in terms of its position in international affairs, as long as it is useful for China to have quite good cooperation to support Russia the support will stay.”

He further mentioned that China’s priority is its rivalry with the U.S. and a general rivalry with the West, which brings them closer to Russia.