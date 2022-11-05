Protecting the Biebrza wetlands

biebrza.org.pl

In this edition of The Debrief, we are up in the Biebrza National Park in northern Poland.

The wetlands-dominated area comprises Poland’s largest national park, taking up some 600 square kilometres: that’s around the size of Chicago, IL.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to one of the park’s ornithologists and environmental scientists, Piotr Marczakiewicz about the effects of climate change on this sensitive ecosystem.