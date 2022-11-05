You are here
Home > News > Protecting the Biebrza wetlands

Protecting the Biebrza wetlands

biebrza.org.pl

In this edition of The Debrief, we are up in the Biebrza National Park in northern Poland.

The wetlands-dominated area comprises Poland’s largest national park, taking up some 600 square kilometres: that’s around the size of Chicago, IL.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to one of the park’s ornithologists and environmental scientists, Piotr Marczakiewicz about the effects of climate change on this sensitive ecosystem.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top