Malaysia slumps into potential election malaise

The metaphorical starting gun was fired as Malaysian political leaders dashed headfirst on Saturday into what is set to be a close election race with incumbent Prime Minister Ismail Sabri vying against veterans Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin.

Securing a majority in the 222-seat parliament by a single party or coalition is, as polls show and analysts believe, out of the picture. Instead, opposing alliances will have to consent to finding common ground if they want to form the next government.

Whoever emerges from the political battle will have to deal with inflation on the rise, recent political instability and a slackening economy. On November 19, it would be the 21 million eligible voters deciding on who’s to take on those challenges and hopefully survive longer than the three prime ministers Malaysia had since the last election in 2018.

There are three political personas at the helm of rival coalitions. These are Ismail, former premier Muhyiddin and long-time opposition leader Anwar.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a Malaysian politician who has served as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia since August 2021. The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) announced him as its candidate for prime minister’s office in the forthcoming elections. The seasoned politician and ministerial figure that he is, his candidature is not free from controversies, which include his comments in support of ethnic Malay pre-eminence in Malaysia. He also supports the vaping industry in Malaysia in defiance of health warnings issued by the Malaysian Health Ministry. He is for an anti-free market equity safety net designed to guarantee that the sale of shares or bumiputera- (meaning ethnic/original Malaysian) owned firms would only be sold solely to bumiputera-owned companies, consortium or individuals.

His rival is former PM Mahiaddin bin Md. Yasin who lost power after UMNO withdrew its support for him and called for his resignation, in a continuation of the country’s political crisis. His candidature is also shrouded in controversy somewhat mirroring those of Ismail in terms of racial views.

To recall, Muhyiddin declared himself as a “Malay first” rather than a “Malaysian first” when responding to Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Lim Kit Siang’s challenge in the parliament for him to state whether he is a Malay or a Malaysian first. In multiethnic Malaysia, engaging in ethnicity-themed disputes is equal to kicking a hornet’s nest. Still, Muhyiddin retorted, although he is Malay first, that doesn’t mean he being Malay is not Malaysian.

Last but not least, Anwar Ibrahim who has served as the 12th and 16th Leader of the Opposition since May 2020 and from August 2008 to March 2015. The Leader of the Opposition in Malaysian Federal Politics is a member of parliament in the House of Representatives and, by convention, the leader of the largest political party that is not in government. Throughout his political history, Anwar has been perceived as a firebrand, especially when he disputed the results of the 2013 elections and led a protest in response. This, and his attempt to become Selangor head of government in the 2014 Kajang Move that resulted in a nine-month political crisis, led to him being sentenced to five years imprisonment after a second sodomy conviction in 2015.

After he received a royal pardon from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Muhammad V and was released from prison, he returned to parliament in the 2018 Port Dickson by-election while his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail served as the Deputy Prime Minister. The collapse of the coalition during the 2020-2022 Malaysian political crisis led to the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration under Muhyiddin Yassin being sworn in and Anwar becoming Leader of the Opposition for the second time in May 2020. Importantly, Anwar has long been an advocate for Islamic democracy and for reforms to Malaysia’s political system.

With several other parties in the running, including one founded by another former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, the election race is going to be fierce and the voters divided by a multitude of factions.

The campaign rolls out as the Malaysian economy is expected to ease due to a global slowdown, impeding recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and soaring inflation, with the Malaysian central bank increasing interest rates this week for the fourth straight time.