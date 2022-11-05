North Korea strikes again

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said. The missiles flew for about 130 km with an altitude of approximately 20 km.

Throughout the week North Korea has launched a series of missiles, including a possible unsuccessful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

The missile launches raised speculation North Korea could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

US-South Korean military drills

Saturday’s launch comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up the six-day ‘Vigilant Storm’ military exercise that began on October 31.

The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bombers, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

No consequences for missile launches

On Friday Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea halt “provocative” air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military planes near the countries’ shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

In recent years, the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea. In May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more sanctions in response to North Korea’s missile launches.