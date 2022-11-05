On Friday Egypt marked 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb

On November 4, 1922, British Egyptologist Howard Carter and his team stumbled upon the first of 12 steps that led to a closed doorway with seals bearing the name of “Tutankhamun”. On that day a ten-year project started, which would lead to the excavation and conservation of more than 5,000 unique artefacts.

People gathered on Friday in the Valley of the Kings to celebrate the centenary of the discovery by visiting the 3,000-year-old tomb of the boy king and touring Carter’s house which has recently been restored and reopened to the public to mark the anniversary.

Tutankhamun only reigned for nine years, and although his successors tried to erase the king’s record from history, this valuable discovery has given the boy king an immortality his mourners never thought of, experts say.

He was found mummified with all his funerary trousseau, more than 5,000 pieces in an intact tomb, including three sarcophagi that protected the mummy and a solid gold mask.

Newspapers around the time said that five men died from a curse from entering the tomb (including Lord Carnarvon). Historians wonder if this was an early example of fake news.