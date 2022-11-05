India: Smog persisting for third day straight in the capital

Thick, acrid smoke covered the Indian capital on Saturday for a third straight day, making life difficult for the city’s 20 million inhabitants. The Air Quality Index remained in the ‘severe’ category in New Delhi, reducing visibility and making it difficult to breathe.

Primary schools were closed from Saturday due to the smog caused by dust particles which are trapped near the earth because of low wind movement.

The smog is so bad in New Delhi that people are being encouraged to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/5SnUtP3MF1

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) advised New Delhi residents to avoid going outdoors and to wear N-95 or P-100 masks if stepping out is unavoidable. Residents were also advised to wet mop their houses instead of vacuuming.

The capital this week stopped most construction and demolition work to curb dust pollution and appealed to residents to share car and motorcycle rides, work from home when possible and reduce the use of coal and firewood at home.

The pollution in India is exacerbated every year at this time as farmers in surrounding areas burn their fields to clear them and prepare for planting.