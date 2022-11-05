LIVE: 255th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 225th day, the Russian invaders now reap the harvest of war ransacking the Kherson Art Museum. The exhibits were taken out by trucks and in a school bus accompanied by armed men in civilian clothes.

#Russian occupiers looted the #Kherson Art Museum named after Oleksiy Shovkunenko, reports 5 Kanal.

The exhibits were taken out by trucks and in a school bus accompanied by armed men in civilian clothes. pic.twitter.com/SsDR5beKs7

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 5, 2022