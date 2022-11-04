Cybersecurity is crucial as technology is never perfect: expert tells TVP World

Technology is never perfect, Merle Maigre, Senior Cyber Security Expert at e-Governance Academy, told TVP World during an interview focused on an online world.

She explained that as the modern world is increasingly more dependent on technology and online services, one must make sure that they are safe, hence the importance of cybersecurity nowadays.

“The threats have been increasing constantly,” she said, stressing that “criminals go where money goes,” pointing out that most of it is now online.

