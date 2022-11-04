You are here
Home > News > Cybersecurity is crucial as technology is never perfect: expert tells TVP World

Cybersecurity is crucial as technology is never perfect: expert tells TVP World

Technology is never perfect, Merle Maigre, Senior Cyber Security Expert at e-Governance Academy, told TVP World during an interview focused on an online world.

She explained that as the modern world is increasingly more dependent on technology and online services, one must make sure that they are safe, hence the importance of cybersecurity nowadays.

“The threats have been increasing constantly,” she said, stressing that “criminals go where money goes,” pointing out that most of it is now online.

Learn more about cybersecurity and Ms Maigre’s take on current threats by watching the full interview above.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top