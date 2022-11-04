V4, US and UK troops begin military exercise in Poland

About 2,000 troops from the Visegrad countries as well as those from the US and the UK are taking part in the Puma-22 military exercise starting in Nowa Dęba in southeastern Poland.

It is the largest exercise for the Visegrad Group troops this year, Przemysław Lipczyński, a spokesman for Poland’s 18th Mechanised Division, said.

“The drills will run until November 9 with soldiers from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as allies from the United States and Great Britain deployed in Podkarpacie region in southeastern Poland due to the situation beyond our eastern border,” Lipczyński said.

The aim of the exercise is to improve the interoperability of the participating troops, and test their ability to plan, organise and conduct tactical operations in cooperation with allies, he added.

Lipczyński further explained how this year the manoeuvre scenarios will be taking into account experience gained from the war in Ukraine.