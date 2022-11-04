Business Arena 4.11

On Friday’s episode Business Arena’s host David Kennedy focused on Poland’s big energy merger and pension in euro for Poles abroad.

A Polish oil and gas giant just got even bigger. In a move to establish itself as one of the largest energy operators in the world, PKN Orlen announced a merger with another Polish company, PGNiG.

TVP World guest Dr Dawid Piekarz, Vice-President of Staszic Institute, talked about the matter in detail.

Among other topics covered in today’s episode were:

– A novel project to revolutionise the way Poles receive their pensions. The new method will allow Polish beneficiaries to receive their funds in euros. The move comes as part of a Europe-wide trend, forced by authorities in Brussels.

– Not very successful Russian plans for manufacturing cars at home. Due to Western sanctions, many of the technologies required to make a modern car became unavailable, forcing Moscow to turn to unlikely sources.

– Twitter staff on thin ice under new management. In an internal memo leaked to Reuters today, new CEO Elon Musk announced he is planning to cut the number of employees by roughly half starting November 4, citing an attempt to place the company on a healthier path.

– U-turn in Netflix’s ad-free policy, which set an industry standard. The company is responding to the spiking cost of living and attempting to make its prices less burdensome for the average household.