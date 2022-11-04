Pulse of Culture 4.11

The 9th edition of the Ignacy Jan Paderewski International Festival begins at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. The Morpheus Saxophone Quarter, the Polish String Quartet, the Polish Orchestra Sinfonia Juventus and the piano duo from Ukraine are only some of the internationally known artists that will grace the event. The concerts start on November 4 and the last musical encounter of this year’s edition will take place on November 9.

Exploring spaces between art and craft at the new exhibition by the Southbank Hayward Gallery titled “Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art” offers a delightful journey through clay. It is a garden of wonders that opened recently in one of the most known places for contemporary arts in London.

Assistant curator Marie-Charlotte Carrier said that the general criteria were to let artists push the boundaries of the medium, whether that be in scale, method or glazing. The exhibition offers large installations not necessarily associated with clay or forms that go way beyond the medium.

Other topics covered in the programme were the exhibition of 27 artworks stolen by Germans during WWII and recovered shortly after the war; a remix of the famous Beatles’ album “Revolver” considered the best in their career; the opening of the theme park devoted to the Japanese film studio Gibli known for its animations full of deities, mysticism and interesting characters.