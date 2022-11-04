Growing number of non-EU doctors granted work permits in Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Over 3,000 non-EU physicians have already been granted the right to work as doctors in Poland, with the majority coming from war-torn Ukraine, the Polish health minister has said.

Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter on Friday that general practitioners, paediatrics, internal medicine and general surgery were the most popular specialties of medical science of non-EU doctors applying to the Health Ministry for work permits in Poland.

Under the regulations adopted in late 2020, non-EU doctors can be employed in Poland in accordance with a simplified procedure.

They no longer have to seek recognition of medical diplomas obtained outside the EU. It is enough for them to possess a medical school diploma, issued in a country other than an EU member state, and their total academic curriculum must have been at least five years.

They must also have at least three years of professional experience as a specialist (attending) physician during the five years immediately prior to coming to Poland.

Their diploma, translated into Polish must be approved by a consul in their home country. They must be granted the right to practice as a medical doctor by an appropriate district Physician’s Chamber.