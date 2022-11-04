Former Pakistan PM claims two shooters tried to assassinate him

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that on Thursday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad. He said they opened fire at a protest march which he lead towards the capital Islamabad.

One person was killed and 11 injured in the attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment. Khan was shot in the leg as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer were involved in planning the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

Sanaullah rejects the allegation and noted the Sharif-led coalition government is demanding an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

On Friday, supporters of Imran Khan again staged nationwide protests blocking key roads in major cities and at times clashing with security forces.

In Wazirabad, Khan’s supporters began gathering early at the place of his shooting and urged the former Prime Minister – known by millions around the world as a former star cricket player and captain of the national team – to resume his march on Islamabad.

Khan’s party called for the protests to continue until their demands for political change in Pakistan are met.

“They want us to get frightened, but we are not scared. Look, we are out here protesting. We are not at all afraid. God willing, we will go to Islamabad with Khan. The more they try to scare us, the more we will come out. The more we will come out,” student Mohammad Afzaal said, during the protest.