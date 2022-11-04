Eastern Express 04.11

Last week, Russia suspended the July 22 agreement with Turkey and the UN on Ukrainian grain exports. Although no one was surprised by Moscow’s breaking of international agreements, it posed a serious threat as implementation and sustaining export of grain through Ukrainian ports is crucial to global food security.

So, why did Vladimir Putin announce the deal is back on the table?

The Ukrainian Grain Deal is a set of two agreements made by Turkey and the UN with both Ukraine and Russia. They provide for Ukrainian grain to leave the port of Odesa and, after joint inspections by Russia, the UN and Turkey, go to famine-prone countries in Africa.

On October 29, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had unilaterally suspended the agreement concluded three months earlier.

The rationale was the damage to ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, for which Moscow holds Ukraine responsible. After Russia declared its withdrawal from the agreement, Turkey, along with the UN and Ukraine, said the grain ships would continue to sail.

Despite the Russian opposition, a convoy of a dozen ships protected by Turkey sailed from Odesa to Istanbul with Ankara earlier informing Moscow of their departure. As a result, on November 2, 2022, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia was returning to the grain agreement without waiting for the results of the investigation into the damage to the ships of its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Russia, by issuing a formal agreement to ship Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, is once again proving how much its ability to control the space near its borders and exert pressure on the world has shrunk.

It turns out that even Russia’s “semi-allied” partner, Turkey, has no patience for the brat from the Kremlin. Especially when it affects business.

Ignoring Russian conditions has shown that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is willing to cooperate with Russia, but only if it gives him tangible profits. And by extension, he completely disregards his vote should Russia wish to deprive him of those profits.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Adam Michalski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Eastern Studies.

What’s more…

-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily Russian-occupied regions of southern and south-eastern Ukraine.

-During their visit in Kyiv on Thursday, US Republican Senator Rob Portman and his Democratic counterpart Chris Coons vowed that bipartisan support for Ukraine will continue regardless of the outcome of next week’s US Congressional elections.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will not participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia if the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is to be present at the meeting likewise.

-More than 100 Russian men mobilised for the front in Ukraine have confronted their commanding officers at a training center in central Russia to protest the military’s failure of paying out money promised to their families.