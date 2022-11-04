Visegrad, US and UK troops begin Puma-22 exercise in Poland

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

About 2,000 troops from the Visegrad countries as well as those from the US and the UK are taking part in the Puma-22 military exercise starting in Nowa Dęba, southeastern Poland, on Friday.

Puma-22 is the largest exercise of the Visegrad Group troops this year, Przemyslaw Lipczyński, a spokesman for Poland’s 18th Mechanised Division, told PAP.

“The drills will run until November 9 with soldiers from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as allies from the United States and Great Britain deployed in Podkarpacie (southeastern Poland – PAP) due to the situation beyond our eastern border,” Lipczyński said.

The aim of the exercise is to improve the interoperability of the participating troops, test their ability to plan, organise and conduct tactical operations in cooperation with allies, he added.

Lipczyński also said that this year the manoeuvre scenarios will take into account experience gained from the war in Ukraine.