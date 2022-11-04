Poland, Israel want to strengthen bilateral relations says PM

"I have congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on his election victory," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter after a phone conversation with the incoming Israeli head of government.

KPRM/Twitter

Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland, has stated after a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu that Poland and Israel will take joint steps to strengthen political, economic, cultural and social relations.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s right-wing government after the victory of the Likud Party and its partners in this week’s national election.

“We will take joint steps to strengthen our relations in the political, economic, cultural and social spheres, especially between young people,” the Polish prime minister added.