UN calls on Taliban to release women’s rights activists

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to release five people who the UN says were detained at a news conference organised by a women’s civil society organisation.

Last Thursday, Kabul police disrupted a news conference that intended to launch a new women’s movement called “Afghan Women’s Movement for Equality”, the UNrights office said.

A female activist, Zarifa Yaqobi, and four male colleagues were arrested. The other female participants in the room were also temporarily detained and subjected to phone and body searches, before being released.

“We are concerned about the welfare of these five individuals and have sought information from the de facto authorities regarding their detention,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk via a spokesperson at a Geneva news briefing.

A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately provide any comment however said he would look into the matter.

Rights groups say women’s freedoms in Afghanistan have been undermined since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 when international forces backing a pro-Western government pulled out. They drew attention to curbings on their clothing, their mobility and education despite the earlier Taliban vows to the contrary.