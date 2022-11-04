Polish and British PMs talk on phone to discuss cooperation and security

TOLGA AKMEN/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister has had a telephone conversation with Rishi Sunak, his new British counterpart.

It was the first time the two had spoken on the phone together since Sunak became Britain’s prime minister in late October.

According to a Downing Street press release: “The Prime Minister said Poland’s leadership in Europe following the (Russian – PAP) invasion of Ukraine had stood out, and underlined the close alignment between the UK and Poland on international security and many other issues.”

“Discussing the situation in Belarus, the Prime Minister said the UK was keeping a close watch on developments and stood by Poland in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

In a Facebook post, following the conversation with Sunak, Morawiecki wrote that the head of the British government “assured us that our cooperation in the field of economic, financial, energy security and further strengthening of Nato and support for Ukraine will be continued.”

Morawiecki also announced that further Polish-British inter-governmental meetings would take place soon.

Both parties agreed, Downing Street said, on the need to continuing sending a clear sign to Vladimir Putin that “intimidation would not work”.