Poland and Lithuania sign defence cooperation deal

The document was signed by Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army General Rajmund Andrzejczak and Lithuania's Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupsys.

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

Poland and Lithuania will strengthen bilateral defence cooperation under a new agreement signed in Vilnius on Friday by the commanders of the two countries’ armed forces.

The document was signed by Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army General Rajmund Andrzejczak and Lithuania’s Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupsys.

“The agreement contains concrete guidelines on the exchange of intelligence information in all dimensions,” Gen Rupsys told a press conference. “We’ve been doing it for many years and that cooperation is particularly important to us, to Lithuania, because the Polish Armed Forces provide us with comprehensive assistance in the provision of intelligence data.”

The agreement also covers surprise manoeuvres.

“We’ll check the preparedness of the armed forces in ensuring unity and territorial integrity,” Rupsys said. “It’s one of the elements of deterrence.”

“Of course, we should keep the exercises at an appropriate level,” said Gen Andrzejczak.

He added that the two countries were also looking at ways to support the Ukrainian Army during the winter.